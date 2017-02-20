Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Market Analysis & Trends to 2025: Market is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of Around 6.1% to Reach Approximately $14 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $14 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include demand for lightweight automobiles, rising interest towards energy saving, increasing demand for non ferrous metal recovery and growing automobile industry.

Based on Application Type the market is categorized into engine parts, transmission parts, body assemblies and other applications.

Depending on the Production Process Type the market is segmented by squeeze die-casting, pressure die-casting, vacuum die-casting and semi-solid die-casting.

By Raw Material Type, market is segregated by zinc, aluminum, magnesium and other raw materials.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Demand for lightweight automobiles

3.1.2 Rising interest towards energy saving

3.1.3 Increasing demand for non ferrous metal recovery

3.1.4 Growing automobile industry

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Automotive Parts Die Casting Market, By Application Type

4.1 Engine Parts

4.2 Transmission parts

4.3 Body assemblies

4.4 Other Applications

5 Automotive Parts Die Casting Market, By Production Process Type

5.1 Squeeze die-casting

5.2 Pressure die-casting

5.3 Vacuum die-casting

5.4 Semi-solid die-casting

6 Automotive Parts Die Casting Market, By Raw Material Type

6.1 Zinc

6.2 Aluminum

6.3 Magnesium

6.4 Other Raw Materials

6.4.1 Other Raw Materials Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7 Automotive Parts Die Casting Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 Tyche Diecast Private Limited

9.2 Texas Die-casting

9.3 Sunbeam Auto Pvt. Ltd

9.4 Spark Minda, Ashok Minda Group

9.5 Sipra Engineers

9.6 Sandhar Technologies Limited

9.7 Ryobi Die-casting Inc.

9.9 Rockman Industries Ltd.

9.9 Raltor Metal Technik India Pvt. Ltd.

9.10 Ningbo Parison Die-casting Co., Ltd.

9.11 Mino Industry USA, Inc.

9.12 Kinetic Die-casting Company

9.13 Gibbs Die-casting Group

9.14 Endurance Group

9.15 Dynacast

9.16 Die-casting Solutions GmbH

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kdh355/global_automotive

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716