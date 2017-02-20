Technavio market research analysts forecast the global data center cooling solutions marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global data center cooling solutions marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists air-based cooling technique and liquid based cooling technique as the two segments based on cooling techniques.

According to Abhishek Sharma, a lead analyst at Technavio for data center research, "Vendors are offering flexible and energy-efficient systems that are capable of cooling data centers through both free cooling and traditional cooling techniques."

Technavio ICT analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global data center cooling solutions market:

Increased demand for data centers

Need to reduce OPEX

Greater use of modular or containerized data centers

Increased demand for data centers

The demand for data centers among CSPs, government agencies, and telecommunications organizations is growing because of the expanding adoption of advanced technologies, such as cloud-based services and big dataanalytics, for business operational needs. In terms of the market, the developed countries are witnessing higher investments in terms of data center construction, while the need for modern technological solutions is triggering the growth of data centers in developing countries.

Vendors in the cooling market are involved in designing cooling systems that operate with no moving parts to minimize noise levels. In addition, data center providers are renovating their existing facilities to operate as green data centers by reducing both power consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Increasingly, modern systems are also being equipped with components that arrest the transfer of dust particles, which increases the efficiency of cooling systems.

Need to reduce OPEX

Data center infrastructure has evolved considerably in the past few years owing to an increase in the use of modern technologies that has triggered the growth of application workloads in data centers. Cooling systems consume an estimated 40% of the power supplied to data centers. This makes a compelling case for efficient cooling solutions that can offer adequate cooling to data center environments at low costs and reduce power consumption.

Free cooling is an emerging technology that has seen considerable adoption among data centers in many regions, but this technology may not have the capacity to cool data centers in countries that have high external temperatures or moderate winters. However, the technology has paved the way for the introduction of innovative cooling solutions that can adapt to extreme climatic conditions.

Greater use of modular or containerized data centers

Containerized and modular data centers are efficient in terms of design and offer high flexibility, which includes adding modules as the business need arises. This aids in lowering CAPEX and OPEX.

"In modular systems, internal subsystems are closely integrated, which results in increased efficiency in terms of power and cooling needs. These modular data center solutions allow precise airflow management with support for up to 30 kW per rack," says Abhishek.

Since modular data centers are preassembled with standardized components, such as racks and IT infrastructure, the deployment of data center through modular model can be done within six months. Containerized facilities are available within four months, which is typically six times faster than traditional data center construction.

