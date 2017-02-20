Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2017) - Kal Minerals Corp. ("Kal") - named after the beautiful Kalamalka Lake in B.C.'s interior, is pleased to announce that it has launched one of the first mineral exploration crowdfunding campaigns in Canada. Kal is currently featured on the Vested Technology Corp. ("Vested") Canadian equity crowdfunding portal (Vested.ca).Kal is planning to raise a minimum of $25,000 and a maximum of $250,000, utilizing the start-up crowdfunding exemption, as defined by the British Columbia Securities Commission - BC Instrument 45-535 "Start-up Crowdfunding Registration and Prospectus Exemptions". Under the crowdfunding exemption, individuals will be able to invest a minimum of $100 and a maximum of $1,500 online, through the Vested.ca portal. (Start-up Crowdfunding Guide for Investors)

Kal is a Vancouver B.C. based corporation, focused on the exploration and development of aluminum alloys (namely Scandium - the best aluminum strengthening alloy) and other metals and materials used in the clean energy industry. Although technically it would be considered an early stage exploration company, Kal "thinks big" and has a long-term vision of playing a role in changing the old school mining industry.

Kal is raising funds to build and develop its portfolio of mineral assets, and to perform the necessary exploration work required to list as a publicly traded company on a Canadian stock exchange.

Vested's proprietary crowdfunding portal allows individual investors (the Crowd) the opportunity to invest in early stage private Canadian corporations that they typically would not have access to. The Vested.ca portal facilitates the entire process online, including registration, payment and share issuance.

Vested.ca is an equity crowdfunding platform that connects start-up businesses with investors across Canada. Companies can raise up to $250,000 twice a year for a total of $500,000 annually, utilizing the crowdfunding exemption. Individuals can invest up to $1,500 and a minimum of $100 in the Issuer and campaigns are open for a 90-day period.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ray Wladichuk, CEO

Kal Minerals Corp.

Ray.wladichuk@gmail.com

www.kalminerals.com







KalMinerals Corp. Corporate Video

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bX6mNJwjGE

Kal Minerals Corp. is a private issuer and is relying on BCI 45-535 "Start-up Crowdfunding Registration and Prospectus Exemptions". This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities discussed herein in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be prohibited. Only for release in Canada. This news release contains certain forward looking information, which may not come to fruition. Specifically, there is no assurance Kal will be successful in obtaining a public listing on any stock exchange.