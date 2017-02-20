

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ATA Inc. (ATAI) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to RMB76.47 million, or RMB1.67 per share. This was up from RMB51.37 million, or RMB1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 23.5% to RMB273.46 million. This was up from RMB221.44 million last year.



ATA Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB76.47 Mln. vs. RMB51.37 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 48.9% -EPS (Q3): RMB1.67 vs. RMB1.12 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 49.1% -Revenue (Q3): RMB273.46 Mln vs. RMB221.44 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 23.5%



