MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/20/17 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced the multifamily lenders who transacted the most financing volume with the company in 2016 for each region and for each of the company's different multifamily loan products.

"These lenders are among the best in the mortgage banking industry and we are truly fortunate to have them as customers. Our strong and enduring alliances together are built on a shared commitment to meet the ever changing needs of America's multifamily borrowers and renters," said John Cannon, senior vice president of Freddie Mac Multifamily Production and Sales.

Top Conventional Seller Offices by Freddie Mac Multifamily Region

Western Region: Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, Los Angeles

Central Region: CBRE Capital Markets, Inc., Dallas

Southeast Region: Walker & Dunlop, LLC, New Orleans

Northeast Region: Capital One Multifamily Finance, New York

Top Sellers by Freddie Mac Multifamily Product

Top Targeted Affordable Housing Seller: Jones Lang LaSalle Multifamily, LLC

Top Small Balance Loans Seller: Arbor Agency Lending, LLC

Top Seniors Housing Seller: Walker & Dunlop, LLC

Top Conventional Structured Transactions Seller: Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P.

Top Manufactured Housing Community Seller: PNC Multifamily Mortgage LLC

Through these and other lenders, Freddie Mac settled a record $56.8 billion in new multifamily volume last year, financing approximately 738,000 rental units of which roughly 90 percent were affordable to low- and moderate-income households. Since its launch in 1993, Freddie Mac Multifamily has provided more than $449 billion in financing for more than 70,000 multifamily properties.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is the nation's multifamily housing finance leader. Nearly 90 percent of the rental homes we fund are affordable to families with low to moderate incomes. Our mission is to provide liquidity, stability and affordability to America's rental housing market, especially for underserved renters and communities.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide.