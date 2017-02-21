Venture Global LNG selects GE Oil & Gas advanced technology plant-wide solution for LNG export facilities under development in Louisiana

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. has selected GE Oil & Gas as a strategic partner to provide a plant-wide technology solution for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities under development in Louisiana. Under the agreement, GE Oil & Gas will leverage advanced technologies from across the broader GE portfolio to deliver a comprehensive power, pretreatment and LNG liquefaction system. The agreement provides for the delivery of a complete LNG process system with defined schedule, price and performance standards - all backed by GE, a recognized technology leader in the LNG industry.

Mike Sabel and Bob Pender, Venture Global LNG, Inc. co-CEOs, jointly announced, "This transaction is an LNG industry precedent-setting event. It will materially reduce project costs and risks and accelerate dramatically construction schedules. GE Oil & Gas is committed to this market and their product suite. This, combined with their proven excellence in assembly, fabrication and service solutions, aligns with our low-cost strategy. GE Oil & Gas is a world-class company and an excellent partner who shares our vision for the future of baseload plants built with highly efficient, mid-scale liquefaction blocks."

Rod Christie, CEO of GE Oil & Gas Turbomachinery, said: "Our advanced technologies and outcome-based service agreement are an ideal fit for Venture Global LNG, Inc.'s low-cost strategy. As a recognized technology leader in the LNG industry, we share Venture Global LNG, Inc.'s desire to innovate technically and operationally to deliver the LNG facilities of the future. Our track record in the LNG space positions us well as a partner that will deliver this comprehensive mid-scale solution, which incorporates a GE LNG process system, compression, electric motors, power generation, pre-treatment and electrical distribution. In addition to our technology and services, we are pleased to provide capital to invest in and help expedite the project."

Venture Global LNG is a U.S. based LNG export company that is developing both the 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility on an approximately 1,000-acre site located at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico, and the 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana on an approximately 630-acre site at river mile marker 55 on the Mississippi River, which is approximately 30 miles south of New Orleans, Louisiana.

About Venture Global LNG.

Venture Global LNG plans to be a long-term, low-cost producer of LNG, capitalizing on low-cost natural gas production in the U.S. Venture Global LNG's strategy uniquely utilizes a highly efficient, mid-scale LNG liquefaction technology. More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com.

About GE Oil & Gas:

GE Oil & Gas is inventing the next industrial era in the oil and gas sector. In our labs and factories, and in the field, we constantly push the boundaries of technology to solve today's toughest operational & commercial challenges. We have the skills, knowledge and technical expertise to bring together the physical and digital worlds to fuel the future. Follow GE Oil & Gas on Twitter @GE_OilandGas or visit us at www.geoilandgas.com