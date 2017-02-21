IS Prime is expanding into Hong Kong through the opening of an IS Prime Hong Kong Ltd office. The new office, based in the Sheung Wan commercial district, will be fully operational by the end of February.

Two senior hires have been made, with details to be revealed in the next couple of weeks. The announcement of further hires is also imminent.

Raj Sitlani, Managing Partner at IS Prime comments, "We are making a significant investment in growing our business and will be building a team in Hong Kong to service clients in Asia.

"The IS Prime Hong Kong Ltd office creates a huge opportunity for us. We have ambitious growth plans in the region and having a team based in Asia is a major step in helping us to achieve our goals."

IS Prime Hong Kong Ltd will ultimately offer a range of services, with a focus on its market-leading technology. For further information about IS Prime, please visit www.isprimefx.com

