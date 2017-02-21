DediProg Technology Introduces Full Series of Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Programmers and Mass Production Solutions

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --DediProg Technology, the leading provider of engineering and automated IC programmers, introduces Universal Flash Storage (UFS) programmers for engineering and high-volume mass production. Thenew NuProg-E, NuProg-F8, and DP3500 compliment UFS system design and adoption, especially in the area of R&D, product verification, small-scale and high-volume production.

The NuProg-E was released in early 2016 and was the First UFS programmer to access embedded UFS and removable UFS cards. Developers need these tools to develop and optimize mobile platforms to attain higher memory access speed, low power usageand larger storage density. The NuProg-E platform has been proliferated into a gang programmer and integrated into an automated handler, the DP3500, for high-volume UFS duplication for smartphone production.

"Smartphone, High-resolution video, 3D virtual reality (VR) and the latest gadgets have driven the needs of UFS devices, and have increased the complexity of design and manufacture," said Chong Tsao, the CEO of DediProg. "DediProg provides reliable solutions in UFS programming and will continue to innovate UFS technology."

"The NuProg series supportsthe full range of UFS devices in the market and overwhelms production challenges. It provides high-quality UFS programming and increases manufacturing efficiency with GIGABYTES (GB) of data preloaded instead of In-System-Programming (ISP)," said Jerry Wu, AVP of HTC Manufacturing Engineering.

The NuProg platform supports UFS2.0, UFS2.1, eMMC and eMCP standards, delivers high programming speed, write speeds of up to 50 MBytes/second, and read speeds of 100 MBytes/second. It is capableof accessing UFS' configurations and advanced settings like Descriptors, Attributes, LUN and Flag. Dediprog works closely with UFS semiconductor manufacturers including Samsung Semiconductor, SK Hynix, Toshiba and others to ensure all algorithms are supported and tested to meet their individual product specifications.

Designed to ease production and operation, the UFS gang programmer, NuProg-F8, supports 8 slave sockets plus 1 master socket featured with both a programmer and duplicator. The DP3500 automated programming handler can install 6 units of NuProg-F8 and achieve up to 48 sites to maximize production throughput.

About DediProg Technology

DediProg designs and creates IC programming solutions for various types of flashes, Microcontrollers, and other programmable devices, and offers highly-efficient automated programming equipment to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for the automotive, medical, wireless, consumer electronics and aerospace markets.

