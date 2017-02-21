Anyka Microelectronics Selects Allegro DVT's Multi-format Video Encoder IP

GRENOBLE, France, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Allegro DVT, a leading provider of H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC and VP9 encoder, codec and decoder hardware (RTL) IP solutions, today announced that Anyka Microelectronics, a leading fabless IC design house in China, has licensed Allegro DVT's multi-format H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC and JPEG encoder IP for its next-generation System-on-Chips (SoCs) targeting a wide range of end markets requiring high quality video encoding capabilities.

Allegro DVT's encoder IP will be integrated into Anyka's next-generation (SoCs) product, a high performance, low power and cost effective SoC targeted at industrial and consumer video surveillance applications. The Allegro DVT encoder IP takes care of processing up to 3 video channels and compresses them into H.264/AVC and H.265/HEVC compliant streams.

Allegro DVT offers highly optimized video encoding IP solutions with best in class video quality, silicon area and power consumption. The IP is built around a true multi-format architecture which allows sharing of HW resources between different codecs and features a scalable architecture which can be scaled up or down to match the resolution of the target application.

Dr. Norman Hu, CEO of Anyka, commented: "We selected Allegro DVT multi-format encoder IP for its high video quality, compact size and optimized architecture that minimizes power consumption while providing support for various codecs and video resolutions."

Pierre Marty, CEO of Allegro DVT, commented: "We are proud of this collaboration with a renowned partner such as Anyka. The unique scalable architecture of our video encoder IPs makes them suitable for industrial and consumer video applications. They are easy to integrate both from HW and SW point of view and enable our customers to quickly develop and bring to market cutting edge SoCs with best in class video quality and power consumption."

To learn more about Allegro DVT's multi-format encoder IP, visit http://www.allegrodvt.com/

About Allegro DVT

Allegro DVT is a leading provider of H.264/MPEG-4 AVC|SVC|MVC, H.265/HEVC, AVS2 and VP9 solutions, including industry standard compliance test suites, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, H.265/HEVC and VP9 encoder, codec and decoder hardware (RTL) IPs. Allegro DVT products have been chosen by more than 100 major IC providers, OEMs and broadcasters.

For more information, visit Allegro DVT's website or contact info@allegrodvt.com. Tel: +33-4-76-42-66-85