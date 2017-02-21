SK Telecom's Travelling ICT Experience Center 'T.um Mobile' Goes to Barcelona

- To operate T.um Mobile during Mobile World Congress 2017 at Fira Montjuic, Barcelona

- Expects to bring Spanish children closer to the latest ICT through well-designed exhibition and education programs

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) today announced that it will bring T.um Mobile, a travelling ICT museum, to Barcelona to provide Spanish children with the chance to experience cutting-edge technologies. T.um Mobile will be opened as part of the Youth Mobile Festival (YoMo) Barcelona at Fira Montjuic, from February 27 to March 2, 2017. The GSMA and Mobile World Capital Barcelona launched YoMo as part of Mobile World Congress to inspire young people to pursue education and careers in science, technology, engineering, art/design, and math (STEAM) disciplines.

T.um Mobile is the world's first portable ICT museum, which SK Telecom has been operating in Korea since 2014 with the aim to bridge digital divide by providing children in rural and remote areas with the opportunity to experience and learn cutting-edge ICT. To date, T.um Mobile has travelled to 23 different locations throughout the nation, affecting more than 150,000 children.

To tailor T.um mobile to the needs and interests of the local Spanish children, SK Telecom has been working with the Government of Catalonia, the GSMA, Telefónica, Spain's leading mobile operator, and Ro-botica, a Spanish company which provides robotics solutions and hardware. For example, considering Spanish children's high interest in soccer, SK Telecom and Telefónica have jointly prepared a special coding education program, where children can learn coding through a soccer game played by SK Telecom's smart robot 'Albert'.

Besides the coding education program, T.um Mobile will offer two other smart robot-based coding classes at different levels of difficulty. Through these coding education programs, children will not only be able to learn coding but can also hone their mathematics skills while interacting with Albert.

Moreover, T.um Mobile will feature three different ICT experience zones designed to enable children to easily understand technologies that will become mainstream in the upcoming era of 5G such as virtual reality, augmented reality and holograms.

As a portable museum, T.um Mobile can be conveniently set up, taken down and moved, while boasting a creative design and safe structure. T.um Mobile in Barcelona will have an air-supported structure in the shape of a pyramid* (height: 9 meters base: 20 X 20 meters).

*please see the attached files

"SK Telecom is taking T.um Mobile to Barcelona to provide children with the chance to experience the world of ICT so that they can develop new interest in science and technology," said Yoon Yong-chul, Executive Vice President and Head of Public Relations Office of SK Telecom. "As a responsible corporate citizen, SK Telecom will continue to work closely with diverse partners across the globe to narrow the digital divide caused by poverty and geographical difference."

"We are very excited to have SK Telecom bring the T.um Mobile experience to YoMo," said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. "This will, along with many other exhibits and activities, bring classroom learning to life for thousands of school children at YoMo, and will help inspire them to pursue education and careers in science, technology, engineering, art/design, and math (STEAM) disciplines."

About SK Telecom

Established in 1984, SK Telecom is the largest mobile operator in Korea by both revenue and number of subscribers. As of December 2016, the company holds around 50 percent of the market, with 29.60 million mobile subscribers including 21.1 million LTE subscribers. It has reached KRW 17.092 trillion in revenue in 2016.

SK Telecom has led the advancement of mobile technologies ranging from 2G to 4G, and is currently setting important milestones in its journey to 5G. The company is not only leading innovation in the field of mobile network, but also providing IoT, media, home and platform services.

SK Telecom is determined to play a significant role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution by achieving innovations and promoting shared growth with other players in the industry. For more information, please visitwww.sktelecom.com/enor contactskt_press@sk.com.

