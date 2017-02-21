

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending gains on Tuesday from the previous session, with a weaker yen lifting exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 94.44 points or 0.49 percent to 19,345.52, off a high of 19,366.64 earlier.



Among the other major exporters, Toshiba and Panasonic are higher by almost 1 percent each, while Sony is adding 0.4 percent. Canon is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is adding 0.5 percent and Honda is rising 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by 0.7 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.6 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is advancing 1 percent and JX Holdings is up 0.8 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Nippon Paper Industries is rising more than 6 percent, NTN Corp. is higher by more than 5 percent and Oji Holdings is advancing almost 4 percent.



Meanwhile, Konica Minolta is losing 1 percent and Tokuyama Corp. is down almost 1 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 113 yen-range on Tuesday.



The U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Presidents' Day holiday.



