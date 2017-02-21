

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) plans to raise at least 1 trillion yen or $8.8 billion from the sale of its memory chip business and will aim to complete the transaction by March 2018, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The reports noted that the deal will likely result in Toshiba relinquishing majority control over the unit, which could be valued as high as 2 trillion yen. The company wants to take time negotiating the best price possible without setting a concrete deadline, although it aims to reach an agreement before the end of the next fiscal year.



Toshiba is grappling with a $6.3 billion writedown at its nuclear division, which is suffering massive cost overruns in the construction of nuclear power plants in the U.S. and China. Last week, President Satoshi Tsunakawa said selling a majority stake in the company's highly-prized flash memory chips business may be inevitable to shore up its balance sheet.



