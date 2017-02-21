HDFC Bank Chooses Vizury Engage to Execute its Personalized Website Engagement Strategy, Improves Digital Conversions by 400%

SINGAPORE, DUBAI, UAE and JOHANNESBURG, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

HDFC Bank has chosen Engage, Vizury's Data and Marketing Platform to help execute its personalized multi-channel engagements beginning with its website. HDFC Bank is the first private bank in India to acknowledge and embrace the role of technology in marketing to create a consistent and personalized experience for its customers across all digital touch points.

"Today's digital customer connects with our brand at several touch points. And a consistent personalized feel across these interactions is important to amplify our brand recall, drive digital engagement and enhance customer experience. Logically, the starting point for such an experience was the bank's website,"saidAshish Morone, Head Marketing & Communications at HDFC Bank.

He further added, "Engage has the unique ability to combine online and offline data at a user level and use them in highly flexible personalization frameworks. This was key in executing our digital strategy and helped us increase digital conversions on our website."

Engage uses a combination of behavioral attributes and CRM data to personalize banners for customers visiting the bank's website. This has resulted in the overall improvement in the bank's website user engagement leading to a 4X increase in website lead conversions and 30% reduction in cost-of-acquisition.

"HDFC Bank identified three types of visitors to its website - existing customers, returning prospects and new users. Their objective was to treat each user within a given segment uniquely by creating a relevant and personalized site experience centered on HDFC Bank's product lines. As a result, we load tens of thousands of variations of the website that drives much better clicks and conversions,"saidSubra Krishnan, SVP Products at Vizury.

Engage, Vizury's Growth Marketing Platform is custom built for the BFSI vertical and includes niche use cases that are very specific to BFSI. It is an atomic technology stack that tightly integrates online and offline user data and multiple marketing channels. With machine learning capabilities, the platform powers user-level predictions and 1:1 messaging.

About HDFC Bank

Promoted in 1995 by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), India's leading housing finance company, HDFC Bank is one of India's premier banks providing a wide range of financial products and services to its 37 million customers. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank had a distribution network with 4,555 branches and 12,087 ATMs in 2,597 cities/towns.

About Vizury

Vizury is a Growth Marketing technology company that drives user retention and incremental conversions for finance, travel and e-commerce brands. Vizury Engage, the Growth Marketing Platform leverages machine learning capabilities to generate user-level predictions and 1:1 messaging. An atomic technology stack that tightly integrates user data with advanced industry expertise helps our platform execute omni-channel marketing strategies. Unique vertical-specific features enable Vizury's clients to personalize customer engagement across different channels.

Vizury supports various brands, including Citibank, eBay, Prudential, Jet Airways and Etihad Airways, in more than 40 countries. Founded in 2008, Vizury has offices in San Franciscoand Dallas, US; Tokyo, Japan; Dubai, U.A.E.; Bangalore, India and Singapore.

