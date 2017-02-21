

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are extending gains on Tuesday from the previous session in subdued activity. Gains are modestly modest in the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street, which was closed overnight for a public holiday. Crude oil prices rose in Asian trades, while the dollar strengthened against its major rivals.



The Australian market is modestly lower in the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street. Investors are also digesting some weak corporate earnings results.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 8.20 points or 0.14 percent to 5,786.90, off a low of 5,774.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 8.40 points or 0.14 percent to 5,832.10.



The big four banks are mostly lower. ANZ Banking is losing more than 1 percent, while Westpac Banking and Commonwealth Bank are edging down less than 0.1 percent each. National Australia Bank is edging up 0.02 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is down 0.7 percent and peer Evolution Mining is lower by 0.6 percent.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is advancing almost 1 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are rising more than 1 percent each.



Oil stocks are also mostly higher. Woodside Petroleum is up 0.2 percent and Santos is rising almost 1 percent.



Oil Search reported a turnaround to profit for the full year, while revenues declined 22 percent. However, its shares are losing almost 2 percent.



Caltex Australia reported a 17 percent increase in net profit for the full year despite lower revenues. The petrol retailer's shares are advancing 0.6 percent.



Shares of Fairfax are in a trading halt amid speculation that the company is exploring a spin-off of its lucrative real estate business Domain.



Online jobs portal SEEK said its profit for the half year plunged 69 percent amid weak conditions in key South-East Asia markets and Brazil. The online job portal's shares are losing almost 3 percent.



Virtus Health reported a nearly 18 percent decrease in profit for the first half due to weak demand for its IVF treatments. The company's shares are declining more than 1 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7687, up from US$0.7678 on Monday.



The Japanese market is extending gains from the previous session, with a weaker yen lifting exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 94.44 points or 0.49 percent to 19,345.52, off a high of 19,366.64 earlier.



Among the other major exporters, Toshiba and Panasonic are higher by almost 1 percent each, while Sony is adding 0.4 percent. Canon is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



According to media reports, Toshiba plans to raise at least 1 trillion yen, or $8.8 billion, from the sale of its memory chip business and will aim to complete the transaction by March next year.



Automaker Toyota is adding 0.5 percent and Honda is rising 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by 0.7 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.6 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is advancing 1 percent and JX Holdings is up 0.8 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Nippon Paper Industries is rising more than 6 percent, NTN Corp. is higher by more than 5 percent and Oji Holdings is advancing almost 4 percent.



Meanwhile, Konica Minolta is losing 1 percent and Tokuyama Corp. is down almost 1 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 113 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Shanghai, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Indonesia are all higher, while Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan are edging lower.



The U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Presidents' Day holiday.



In Asian trades, crude oil us rising $0.32 or 0.6 percent to $53.72 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX