Fortis Healthcare Partners With Excelity for Payroll and Benefits Administration

MUMBAI, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Excelity Global, the largest Asia-based and India's largest provider of payroll administration, benefits and human capital management, announced that it has been appointed as the payroll and benefits outsourcing partner to Fortis Healthcare. As a part of this strategic engagement, Excelity will leverage its HR outsourcing experience to manage payroll and benefits for 22,000+ colleagues within Fortis Healthcare and other group companies.

Commenting on this engagement, Sumit Sabharwal, CEO (Managed Services) said, "We have been awarded a multi-year partnership with Fortis, one of the world's most respected healthcare companies. We take pride that Fortis has chosen Excelity as its partner of choice to manage their payroll and benefits administration. Organizations today are looking to streamline their payroll and benefits administration process while gaining process efficiencies and Excelity has been instrumental in doing this on a continuous basis."

"We are happy to have partnered with Excelity on this journey. Excelity has demonstrated expertise in handing large payroll and benefits administration engagement in the past and they will leverage their expertise to deliver a world-class experience to our employees," said Mr. Ranjan Pandey (Vice President, HR Operations), Fortis Healthcare.

He further said, "With this engagement, Excelity further strengthens its position as the largest payroll and benefits outsourcing service provider in the India market and in in key markets across Asia Pacific. Our focus continues to be transforming our client's HR operations, incorporating smart technology, and improving their employee experience."

About Excelity Global

Excelity Global is the largest Asia-based end-to-end HR solutions service provider with close to 2 decades years of experience and partnering with over 1,000 client entities helping them manage and administer their payroll and retrials functions more efficiently. Excelity Global services more than 1.2 Million employees per month and its current clientele includes top Global- Banks and Financial Institutions, e-commerce, utility, IT and FMCG corporations.

For more information, please visit: http://www.excelityglobal.com

About Fortis Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare Limited is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. The healthcare verticals of the company primarily comprise hospitals, diagnostics and day care specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates its healthcare delivery services in India, Dubai, Mauritius and Sri Lanka with 45 healthcare facilities (including projects under development), approximately 10,000 potential beds and over 346 diagnostic centers.

For more information, please visit: http://www.fortishealthcare.com

