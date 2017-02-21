

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Changyou.com Ltd. (CYOU) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its profit declined to $40.07 million, or $0.75 per share. This was lower than $46.00 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 19.4% to $130.52 million. This was down from $161.91 million last year.



Changyou.com Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $40.07 Mln. vs. $46.00 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.85 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $130.52 Mln vs. $161.91 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -19.4%



