

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sohu.com Inc. (SOHU), a Chinese online media, search, gaming, community and mobile service group, on Tuesday said it expects first-quarter GAAP net loss attributable to the company between $64 million and $74 million, and GAAP loss per share between $1.65 and $1.90.



The company expects non-GAAP net loss attributable to the company between $60 million and $70 million, and non-GAAP loss per share between $1.55 and $1.80.



Total revenues would be between $345 million and $375 million for the quarter.



On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect loss of $1.59 per share for the quarter on revenues of $389.84 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In its fourth quarter, attributable net loss was $66 million or $1.71 loss per share, compared with a net loss of $31 million in 2015. Adjusted attributable net loss was $69 million, or $1.79 loss per share, compared with a net loss of $13 million last year.



Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 were $412 million, down 12% year-over-year.



Analysts expected loss of $2.08 per share on revenues of $397.36 million.



