Change in the Management Team of Solteq Plc

Timo A. Rantanen (Vice President, Sales & Accounts) will step down from the Executive Board of Solteq effective from February 21st, 2017, to pursue new opportunities outside of the company.

The Executive Team responsibilities that Mr. Rantanen held, will be transferred to Ilkka Brander, Vice President, Customer Solutions.

