Change in the Management Team of Solteq Plc

HELSINKI, Feb 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Solteq Plc Stock Exchange Bulletin 21.2.2017 at 8.00 am
Timo A. Rantanen (Vice President, Sales & Accounts) will step down from the Executive Board of Solteq effective from February 21st, 2017, to pursue new opportunities outside of the company.
The Executive Team responsibilities that Mr. Rantanen held, will be transferred to Ilkka Brander, Vice President, Customer Solutions.
Solteq Plc
Additional information:
Antti Kärkkäinen,interim CEO
Tel +358 40-8444393
e-mail antti.karkkainen@solteq.com
