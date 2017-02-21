Intertrust Group: Intertrust N.V. announces Supervisory Board changes

Amsterdam - February 21, 2017 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "the Company") [ticker symbol INTER], the leading global provider of high-value trust, fund and corporate services, announces changes to its Supervisory Board, which will be proposed for adoption at the Annual General Meeting on May 16, 2017.

Bert Groenewegen, member of Intertrust's Supervisory Board and Chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee since 2015, has decided to step down from the board to focus his time on other professional commitments, as of the Annual General Meeting on May 16, 2017.

The Supervisory Board has nominated Toine van Laack to join the Supervisory Board for a term of four years, subject to regulatory approval and approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 16, 2017. Mr. van Laack is expected to succeed Mr. Groenewegen as Chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Mr. van Laack has a vast amount of international experience in the finance sector. He spent 25 years at Ernst & Young where he held several senior positions including senior audit partner and managing partner for Transaction Advisory Services. More recently, Mr. van Laack held the position of managing director of Janivo Holding B.V., an investment company and family office based in Zeist, The Netherlands. He has also held supervisory positions on various boards including TomTom N.V., LBi N.V. and Nidera B.V..

Hélene Vletter-van Dort, Chairperson of Intertrust's Supervisory Board, commented: "We would like to thank Bert for his valuable contribution over the years. We look forward to welcoming Toine and are confident that his extensive experience in risk management, global mergers and acquisitions, and accounting will add value to the board."

David de Buck, CEO of Intertrust also commented: "Bert has been an asset to our Supervisory Board and I wish him well for the future. On behalf of the whole Intertrust team, we look forward to welcoming Toine."

Until Mr. Van Laack's envisaged appointment at the Annual General Meeting on May 16, 2017, he will attend board meetings as an observer. The agenda and notice for the meeting will be available on the Company's website from April 3, 2017.

For further information

Intertrust N.V. annelouise.metz@intertrustgroup.com

Anne Louise Metz Tel: +31 20 577 1157

Director of Investor Relations, Marketing & Communications

About Intertrust

Intertrust is the leading global provider of high-value trust, fund and corporate services, with approximately 2,400 employees located throughout a network of 41 offices in 30 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle-East. The Company delivers high-quality, tailored services to its clients with a view to building long-term relationships. Intertrust's business services offering is comprised of corporate services, fund services, capital market services, and private wealth services. Intertrust has leading market positions in selected key geographic markets of its industry, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey, and the Cayman Islands. Intertrust works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.

Intertrust NV announces supervisory board changes (http://hugin.info/171118/R/2080215/783306.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Intertrust Group via Globenewswire

