Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release February 21, 2017, at 8:30 Finnish time



Innofactor Plc will publish its Financial Statement Release 2016 on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at approximately 8:30 am Finnish time.



A conference for Finnish media, investors and analysts will be held on the same day beginning at 10:00 am Finnish time at the company premises in Keilaranta 9, Espoo. The report will be presented by CEO Sami Ensio and CFO Patrik Pehrsson. Please note that the conference will be held in Finnish. The presentation material will be available on the Innofactor website after the conference.



To participate in the conference, kindly register in advance by e-mail to ir@innofactor.com or tel. +358 50 554 3832 (Ms. Salla Tähtinen).



Innofactor will also hold a conference call in English for analysts, media and investors on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at 4:00 pm Finnish time. Registrations to ir@innofactor.com by 12:00 noon on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.



Espoo, February 21, 2017



INNOFACTOR PLC



Sami Ensio, CEO



Additional information: Sami Ensio, CEO Innofactor Plc Tel. +358 50 584 2029



Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki Principal media www.innofactor.com



Innofactor Innofactor is one of the leading Nordic providers of cloud solutions and digital transformation. Innofactor has Microsoft Ecosystem's leading expertise and the most comprehensive offering in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 600 eager and motivated top professionals in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Innofactor serves over 1,500 commercial, public, and third sector organizations. In 2011 to 2015, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 35%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com