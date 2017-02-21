Ekinops (Euronext Paris FR0011466069 EKI), a leading supplier of next-generation optical network equipment, has partnered with Orange Ivory Coast, the number one telecommunications operator in Ivory Coast, for the rollout of a 100 gigabits per second solution.

Orange Ivory Coast has nearly 12 million customers. To meet the sustained growth in data traffic demand in the West African nation, Orange Ivory Coast decided to extend the transmission capacity of its network along the country's main strategic routes. To do so, Orange Ivory Coast is deploying the innovative 100G solution from Ekinops.

Over the past few months, Orange Ivory Coast and Ekinops carried out intensive field tests. The results of these tests were particularly positive and enabled teams at Orange Ivory Coast to assess the performance and innovative nature of the Ekinops solution. This solution allows for transmission capacity to be increased from 10G to 100G very easily and without changing the network's existing infrastructure.

The Ekinops 100G solution also guarantees Orange Ivory Coast perfect interoperability with existing equipment in its network. The efficient and quick to implement solution will meet the capacity needs for Orange Ivory Coast and improve service quality for its customers.

Xavier Billy, Vice-President of Strategic Accounts at Ekinops, said, "We are proud to be able to meet the challenges of increased capacity for Orange Ivory Coast with our innovative 100G application. This strategic collaboration will not only give Orange Ivory Coast increased flexibility by massively increasing the bandwidth of its national network, it will also serve its cross-border requirements with neighboring countries, a major challenge across West Africa."

About Ekinops

Ekinops is a leading supplier of next generation optical transport equipment for telecommunications service providers. The Ekinops 360 addresses Metro, Regional, and Long-Haul applications with a single, highly-integrated platform. Ekinops is a market-leading innovator in 100G transport with a coherent line of products that truly optimizes optical networks and comes in 1RU, 2RU or 7RU chassis. The Ekinops 360 relies on the highly-programmable Ekinops T-Chip® (Transport-on-a-Chip) architecture that enables fast, flexible and cost-effective delivery of new services for high-speed, high-capacity transport. Using the Ekinops 360 carrier-grade system, operators can simply increase capacity of their networks CWDM, DWDM, Ethernet, ESCON, Fibre Channel, SONET/SDH, and uncompressed video (HD-SDI, SD-SDI, ASI). Ekinops is headquartered in Lannion, France, and Ekinops Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary, is incorporated in the USA. For more information, visit www.ekinops.net.

