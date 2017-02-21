Telia Carrier today announced that it has established two new points of presence (PoP) in St. Petersburg, Russia to meet customer demand, and add more depth and diversity to the company's network in a region experiencing major traffic growth.

Telia Carrier continues to add granularity to its network with the two new PoPs, ensuring that customer needs are met in a high traffic region and expanding the reach of its top-two ranked global IP backbone, AS1299. The new PoPs add to Telia Carrier's historical commitment to the region and follow the company's recent announcement of a new route from Stockholm to St. Petersburg via Tallinn. Following the build-out, the global wholesale carrier will offer IP transit, Ethernet and wavelength services from two new data center facilities in St. Petersburg Miran and Selectel. As a result, content providers and operators, primarily within Russia and the Baltic states, can now choose from Telia Carrier's compelling portfolio of 100G+ services at these sites. Content providers in particular stand to benefit from improved access to a rapidly growing cloud and content services market in Russia.

"More content and cloud providers are adding a local presence in the Russian market to provide services for millions of new customers. These providers all demand low latency, high capacity backbone services to support the delivery of rich content to the end user," said Ilya Bulaev, sales director Russia CIS, for Telia Carrier. "These two new PoPs reinforce Telia Carrier's depth of presence in the European and Russian markets, and enable content providers to enter new markets with extremely high capacity network service offerings."

"Several dozen communications providers are already present in Selectel's data centers," said Kirill Malevanov, technical director Selectel. "We'd like to add more in the future, as new providers create new opportunities for our clients to develop their network infrastructure. Telia Carrier, a leading Tier 1 provider, can offer interesting solutions pertaining to IP transit and VPN services."

Telia Carrier's global fiber backbone is the first to be 100G-enabled in both Europe and North America. It is also the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s on its US network. According to Dyn Research's global backbone rankings, AS1299, Telia Carrier's global IP backbone is currently ranked top-two. Telia Carrier's rapid growth and ascension through the rankings was highlighted in Dyn's 'Baker's Dozen, 2015 edition' report. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting more than 220 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East including over 70 PoPs in North America alone.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

About Selectel

Selectel is Russia's leading IaaS provider. We offer a wide range of high-performance, managed hosting services, including the virtual private cloud, cloud storage, bare metal servers, colocation, CDN, and more. All of our services are built on server-grade hardware and operate from our privately owned Tier III data centers in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Over 8,000 clients have chosen Selectel. For more information, visit selectel.com.

About Miran

Data Center "Miran-1" is located in its own industrial building in the protected production area of St. Petersburg. The total data center area of 500 square meters contains more than 130 server cabinets. Power and cooling systems are built with N 1 redundancy or better, and the power supply system includes uninterruptible power supplies and a standby diesel generator. The building houses a video surveillance system, fire alarm systems and gas fire, access control. "Miran-1" is the first commercial data center in the North-West region of Russia to be certified to PCI DSS. https://miran.ru/en/datacenters/miran-1/

