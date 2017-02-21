sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 21.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A1JJGH ISIN: GB00B4WQVY43 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
21.02.2017 | 08:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Appointment of non-executive director

21 February 2017

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

("PowerHouse", or the "Company")

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

PowerHouse is pleased to announce the appointment of David Ryan as a non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect.

David was the former CEO and Managing Director of Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions' Oil & Gas Business Unit for the UK.

Prior to his employment with Thyssenkrupp, he founded and built a successful engineering consulting organisation, Energy & Power Limited, which was acquired by Thyssenkrupp in 2012.

He has over 30 years of increasingly complex engineering, business development, and project management experience. An expert in sophisticated design engineering, David will bring a breadth of project delivery, international business management, and general engineering acumen to the Board.

Keith Allaun, Executive Chairman of the Company said, "The appointment of David to the Board is a tremendous coup for PowerHouse, and yet another example of the value of the Waste2Tricity (W2T) relationship. David is on the Board of W2T, and has been instrumental in numerous of their project development efforts. He is a gifted engineer, a driven entrepreneur, and brings a level of technical depth which will augment the board very well. We are delighted to welcome him to the Board."

The following information is disclosed in accordance with Schedule 2 paragraph (G) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

David John Ryan, aged 55, has been a director or partner of the following companies during the five years preceding the date of this announcement:

CurrentWithin the past 5 years
Nayr Consultants LimitedThyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions Oil & Gas Limited
Waste2Tricity LimitedThyssenkrupp UHDE Energy & Power Consultants Limited
LNG Process Technologies LimitedThyssenkrupp UHDE Energy & Power Limited
Energy & Power LimitedE & P Consulting Limited

There are no further disclosures required in relation to Rule 17 or paragraph (G) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

For more information, contact:

PowerHouse Energy Group plc
Keith Allaun, Executive Chairman		Tel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399
WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser)
James Joyce / James Bavister		Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Joint Broker)
Ben Turner / James Pope		Tel: +44 (0) 203 621 4120
Smaller Company Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Jeremy Woodgate		Tel: +44 (0) 203 651 2910
IFC Advisory (Financial PR & IR)
Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring / Heather Armstrong / Miles Nolan		Tel: +44 (0) 203 053 8671

About PowerHouse Energy

PowerHouse is the holding company of the G3-UHt System Ultra High Temperature Gasification waste to energy systems.

The Company is focussed on technologies to enable energy recovery from municipal waste streams that would otherwise be directed to landfills and incinerators; or from renewable and alternative fuels such as biomass, tyres, and plastics to create syngas for power generation, high-quality hydrogen, or potentially reformed into liquid fuels for transportation. These waste to energy systemsaim to provide the "best solution" to the on-site energy market.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market. The Company is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenenergy.net


© 2017 PR Newswire