POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Appointment of non-executive director

21 February 2017

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

("PowerHouse", or the "Company")

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

PowerHouse is pleased to announce the appointment of David Ryan as a non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect.

David was the former CEO and Managing Director of Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions' Oil & Gas Business Unit for the UK.

Prior to his employment with Thyssenkrupp, he founded and built a successful engineering consulting organisation, Energy & Power Limited, which was acquired by Thyssenkrupp in 2012.

He has over 30 years of increasingly complex engineering, business development, and project management experience. An expert in sophisticated design engineering, David will bring a breadth of project delivery, international business management, and general engineering acumen to the Board.

Keith Allaun, Executive Chairman of the Company said, "The appointment of David to the Board is a tremendous coup for PowerHouse, and yet another example of the value of the Waste2Tricity (W2T) relationship. David is on the Board of W2T, and has been instrumental in numerous of their project development efforts. He is a gifted engineer, a driven entrepreneur, and brings a level of technical depth which will augment the board very well. We are delighted to welcome him to the Board."

The following information is disclosed in accordance with Schedule 2 paragraph (G) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

David John Ryan, aged 55, has been a director or partner of the following companies during the five years preceding the date of this announcement:

Current Within the past 5 years Nayr Consultants Limited Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions Oil & Gas Limited Waste2Tricity Limited Thyssenkrupp UHDE Energy & Power Consultants Limited LNG Process Technologies Limited Thyssenkrupp UHDE Energy & Power Limited Energy & Power Limited E & P Consulting Limited

There are no further disclosures required in relation to Rule 17 or paragraph (G) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

For more information, contact:

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

Keith Allaun, Executive Chairman Tel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399 WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser)

James Joyce / James Bavister Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666 Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Joint Broker)

Ben Turner / James Pope Tel: +44 (0) 203 621 4120 Smaller Company Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Jeremy Woodgate Tel: +44 (0) 203 651 2910 IFC Advisory (Financial PR & IR)

Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring / Heather Armstrong / Miles Nolan Tel: +44 (0) 203 053 8671

About PowerHouse Energy

PowerHouse is the holding company of the G3-UHt System Ultra High Temperature Gasification waste to energy systems.

The Company is focussed on technologies to enable energy recovery from municipal waste streams that would otherwise be directed to landfills and incinerators; or from renewable and alternative fuels such as biomass, tyres, and plastics to create syngas for power generation, high-quality hydrogen, or potentially reformed into liquid fuels for transportation. These waste to energy systemsaim to provide the "best solution" to the on-site energy market.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market. The Company is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenenergy.net