21 February, 2017

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

Board Changes

Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE: APF; TSX: APY), the London and Toronto listed royalty company, announces that Patrick Meier will succeed Mike Blyth as Chairman of the Company following the 2017 Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

Patrick has over 30 years' experience in investment banking with specialist knowledge of the mining sector, having headed up the investment banking activities for RBC Capital Markets in Europe and Asia. Patrick joined the Board as a non-executive director in April 2015.

Outgoing Chairman Mike Blyth, who joined the Board in March 2013 and was appointed Chairman in April 2014, will remain a non-executive director of the Company. As Chairman, Mike made a significant contribution to the Group, overseeing the appointment of the current management team, the reconstitution of the Board of Directors and an overhaul of the Group's corporate governance processes.

