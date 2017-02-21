BroadSoft continues to pioneer simple mobile-first communications by adding context through AI and enhancing user experience with Apple iOS CallKit support



GAITHERSBURG, Md., 2017-02-21 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT), a global unified communication software as a service (UCaaS) leader, today announced two significant enhancements to its bMobile advanced mobility solution: Artificial intelligence capabilities and Apple CallKit support for BroadSoft Business UC-One mobile apps that provide business users with a superior mobile user experience over any device, network or location and unlocks new revenue opportunities for Mobile Operators.



A recent BroadSoft survey shows that 89% of respondents believe that native mobile integration is an important requirement for mobile solutions. The enhanced capabilities of BroadSoft bMobile enable companies to reorient their business around mobility, while allowing service providers and mobile operators to maximize LTE investments and capture new opportunities by delivering revenue generating mobile-first business unified communications capabilities.



BroadSoft Hub Adds Artificial Intelligence To UC-One Connect Mobile App Hub is a BroadSoft application with built-in contextual intelligence for real-time access to the files, notes and content relevant to each interaction - making meetings and conversations more productive. By integrating with UC-One Connect, Hub can retrieve and display relevant information from popular cloud applications such as files, emails and social media updates to on-the-move mobile device users based on who the user is talking to or messaging.



Support for Apple iOS CallKit for UC-One bMobile now delivers support for Apple iOS CallKit for UC-One mobile apps, providing business users with a native user experience for unified communications apps on their iOS device. Tightly integrating UC capabilities with the native iPhone user interface offers a superior mobile experience that delivers calling and advanced business features directly from the iPhone. As a result, business users are able to:



-- Answer a UC-One call with a single swipe when their iPhone is locked -- Prioritize between a UC-One VoIP call and an incoming native call received on their iPhone -- Use UC-One mid-call services such as hold, transfer and conference while on an iPhone -- Make a UC-One call directly from their iPhone's contact list



"BroadSoft remains focused on designing features and applications that make it easier for workers to be productive while mobile," said Scott Hoffpauir, chief technology officer, BroadSoft. "With our bMobile capabilities, BroadSoft delivers a superior and more native mobile user experience with embedded multi-device, multi-identity advanced business calling features and capabilities."



Last year, a number of mobile operators integrated their mobile-first solutions with the BroadSoft Business BroadWorks® platform including Verizon One Talk and Vodafone One Net Business. bMobile capabilities ensure business owners and their employees have a true mobile-first communications solution, spanning smartphones, desk phones and tablets, allowing them to do business anywhere and most importantly stay connected to their customers wherever they are located.



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "enables" and "can," and other similar terms and phrases and include, among others, statements regarding the benefits to BroadSoft's customers resulting from the use of its bMobile mobility solutions. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the financial and other benefits to BroadSoft resulting from the use of the bMobile solution by its service provider customers as well as those factors contained in the "Risk Factors" section of BroadSoft's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on February 29, 2016, and in BroadSoft's other filings with the SEC. All information in this release is as of February 21, 2017. Except as required by law, BroadSoft undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement made herein for any reason to conform the statement to actual results or changes in its expectations.



BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers across 80 countries. We are the market share leader for cloud unified communications with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world's top 30 service providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application suite empowers users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough performance.



