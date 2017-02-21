Nasdaq Copenhagen Nikolaj Plads 6 DK-1007 Copenhagen K



21 February 2017 Announcement No. 1



Hans Henrik Lund appointed CEO of Nilfisk The Board of Directors has appointed Hans Henrik Lund new CEO of Nilfisk, starting no later than early August 2017. Meanwhile, Lars Gjødsbøl, Nilfisk's Executive Vice President and Head of Global Operations, will be acting CEO.



Chairman of the Board of Directors, Jens Due Olsen: - With the appointment of Hans Henrik Lund as new CEO of Nilfisk, we have the right profile to develop and grow Nilfisk, to lead the business as an independently listed company and to execute on our overall strategy of further consolidating our position as a world leader in the professional cleaning equipment industry.



Hans Henrik Lund, (51), has held several leadership positions in global companies during the past 25 years. He has been ten years with Danfoss in the field of heating automation and another ten years leading the mobile accessory companies Jabra and Nokia Gear. Hans Henrik Lund holds an M.Sc in Mechanical Engineering, a Ph.D in Material Science and an MBA in Organisation and Business Management. He comes from a position as CEO of the Finnish lighting company Helvar.



Hans Henrik Lund takes over from Jonas Persson, who has been CEO of Nilfisk since January 2014.



Jens Due Olsen says: - Jonas Persson has led the process of positioning Nilfisk for growth and has established a strong management team. I wish to thank Jonas for his contribution to Nilfisk and I wish him all the best in the future.



Intention to split NKT Holding NKT intends to split the Holding company as announced in connection with NKT Cables' acquisition of ABB HV Cables, cf. Company Announcement No 45 of 21 September 2016, and subject to the close of this transaction. The Board of Directors will seek the mandate to proceed with the process at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 April 2017 and complete the split in the second half of 2017 as soon as possible after Hans Henrik Lund has joined Nilfisk.



In 2016, Nilfisk's revenue increased by 8% to EUR 1,059m, organic growth was 3%, and EBITDA margin before special items increased by 1 %-points to 11%. For 2017, Nilfisk expects organic growth of 2-4% and an EBITDA margin of 11.0-11.5%.



Teleconference In connection with today's release of the 2016 Annual Reports of NKT and Nilfisk, NKT will host a teleconference at 10:00 am CET. The teleconference can be accessed at www.nkt.dk. To attend, please dial in from: Denmark: +45 3271 1660 UK: +44 (0) 20 7136 2055 US: +1 646 254 3365



Contacts Press Investors Helle Gudiksen Lasse Snejbjerg Tel: +45 2349 9098 Tel: +45 2913 6607



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=616022