Stockholm, Sweden, 2017-02-21 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Profit increased by 20 percent in the fourth quarter



Full-year 2016



-- Net sales amounted to MSEK 1,107.6 (1,043.9). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, growth was 7 percent. -- Profit before tax increased by 2 percent to MSEK 110.9 (109.2). -- Profit after tax increased by 2 percent to MSEK 73.8 (72.6). -- Earnings per share increased by 2 percent to SEK 3.96 (3.89).



Fourth quarter 2016



-- Net sales amounted to MSEK 336.4 (292.4). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, growth was 12 percent. -- Profit before tax increased by 20 percent to MSEK 42.7 (35.4). -- Profit after tax increased by 20 percent to MSEK 28.0 (23.4). -- Earnings per share increased by 20 percent to SEK 1.50 (1.26).



Dividend



The proposed dividend is SEK 2.50 (2.35) per share.



Forecast



The result before tax is expected to be better than the previous year.



For more information, please contact:



Michael Wallin Head of Investor Relations



BTS Group AB E-mail: michael.wallin@bts.com Mobile: +46 708-788 019



About BTS Group AB



BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with some 500 professionals in 34 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success. It's strategy made personal.



We serve a wide range of client needs, including:



-- Assessment centers for talent selection and development -- Strategy alignment and execution -- Business acumen, leadership and sales training programs -- On-the-job business simulations and application tools.



We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world's 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: AT&T, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, Google, GSK, HP, HSBC, Salesforce.com and Unilever.



BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B.



For more information, please visit www.bts.com



Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.



This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on February, 21, 2017.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=615999