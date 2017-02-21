INGENICO: Lagardere Travel Retail and Ingenico enable Alipay mobile acceptance at Paris-Charles de Gaulle duty-free shops

Press Release Paris,

February 21, 2017

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING), the global leader in seamless payment, and Lagardere Travel Retail today announced the extension of their partnership and the implementation of Alipay in duty-free outlets operated by Société de Distribution Aéroportuaire (the joint venture between Lagardere Travel Retail and Groupe ADP) at Charles de Gaulle airport. This enhances Chinese travellers' shopping experience and builds on the recent partnership Ingenico formed with Alipay, China's largest mobile payment and lifestyle platform operated by Ant Financial Services Group.

Lagardere Travel Retail's objective was to deploy Alipay across 83 of its outlets operated by Société de Distribution Aéroportuaire, in time for the Chinese New Year. With the support of its bank, BNP Paribas, and of Ingenico Group, the duty-free operator is now able to offer Chinese tourists their preferred payment method. For the retailer, broadening its already large payment application portfolio was all the more important as Chinese visitors represent a significant segment of its customer base and as Alipay boasts more than 450 million users worldwide.

Ingenico's Axis centralized in-store payment solution, already in place at Lagardere Travel Retail's shops, allowed for a swift roll-out of Alipay. The duty-free operator also renewed the terminals of its affected shops with Ingenico Lane/5000 devices, the most advanced model of Ingenico's new range terminals designed-for-retail. Fitted with a large touchscreen and combining payment acceptance and services, these drive consumer engagement.

'We are really pleased with this achievement for the benefit of our long-standing client Lagardere Travel Retail.' said Guillaume Pascal, Managing Director for Ingenico Group in France. 'It illustrates our ability to deliver in a few weeks a fully integrated deployment of Alipay in a retail checkout environment.'

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

About Lagardere Travel Retail

One of the four divisions of Lagardere Group, Lagardere Travel Retail is a pioneering global leader in the travel retail industry. Operating 4,500 stores across Travel Essentials, Duty Free and Foodservice in airports, railway stations and other concessions in 30+ countries worldwide, Lagardere Travel Retail generates a €4 bn sales (managed 100%).

Lagardere Travel Retail has a unique holistic approach aimed at exceeding travelers' expectations throughout their journey and optimizing landlords' assets and partners' brands.

