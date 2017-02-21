Aptilo and Clavister Partner to Enable Wi-Fi and IoT at the Edge

STOCKHOLM, Feb 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Aptilo Networks and Clavister (Nasdaq: CLAV) have entered into a partnership to enable Wi-Fi and IoT services at the network edge. TheAptilo Service Management Platform'(SMP) manages Wi-Fi services for 100+ carriers worldwide, offering advanced integration to operators' core systems. Clavister is a leading network security vendor delivering a full range of network security solutions for both physical and virtualized environments.

Both companies, headquartered in Sweden, recently announced support for Internet of Things (IoT) and are part of the infrastructure in Intel's IoT Ignition LabinKista, located just outside Stockholm the capital of Sweden. Sweden was recently named the second most innovative country in the Bloomberg 2017 innovation index.

The rapid growth of endpoints will gradualy impact today's Internet architecture. Due to latency and bandwidth limitation applications with real-time requirements may fail as the architecture is not able to cope with the increased demands.

"Edge computing" is a way to meet the increased demands where data, applications and services are provided locally or at the network edge using SDN/NFV technologies.

The combined solution from Clavister and Aptilo ensures a good quality of experience for the end users, great possibilities for service differentiation but also integrated threat protection and secure authentication for IoT devices on a network level.

"In the era of IoT it is critical to move more intelligent policy enforcement and security to the network edge," said Paul Mikkelsen, CEO, Aptilo Networks. "We are thrilled to work closely with Clavister, a leading Swedish security company, to showcase the future of IoT and welcome them to the family of our Wi-Fi ecosystem partners."

"Clavister and Aptilo already have several common customers in the Wi-Fi space, including NTT-Broadband Platform in Japan," said Jim Carlson, CEO, Clavister. "We are looking forward to continue to work with the leader in service provider Wi-Fi and continue to innovate and explore new opportunities together in IoT."

For more information, please conatct:

Hillary Call,

Aptilo Networks AB

Phone:+1 917-414-9262

E-mail: hillary.call@aptilo.com

Erik Engstrom,

VP telecom sales, Clavister AB

Phone:+46 70-262-22-55

E-mail: erik.engstrom@clavister.com

About Aptilo Networks

Aptilo Networks is a leading provider of carrier-class systems to manage data services with advanced functions for authentication, policy control and charging. Aptilo Service Management Platform' (SMP) has become synonymous with Wi-Fi service management and Wi-Fi offload in large-scale deployments with 100+ operators in more than 75 countries, and is a critical component of Wi-Fi calling and IoT. For more information visitwww.aptilo.com. Visit us at Mobile World Congress stand 5G66.

About Clavister

Clavister is a leading security provider for fixed, mobile and virtual network environments. Its award-winning solutions give enterprises, local and federal governments, cloud service providers and telecoms operators the highest levels of protection against current and new threats, and unmatched reliability. The company was founded in Sweden in 1997, with its solutions available globally through its network of channel partners. Clavister is a member of Intel's Network Builders program (networkbuilders.intel.com), a cross-industry initiative that enables telcos to build and manage business-critical infrastructures, with lower capital and operating costs. For more information about Clavister, visitwww.clavister.com

