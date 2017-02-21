

Director Dealing



21 February 2017 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG, ESM: FAC) ('Falcon' or the 'Company') announces that on 20 February 2017 Philip O'Quigley, a director of the Company, gave notice to the Company of his intention to exercise incentive stock options ('Options') to purchase an aggregate of 6,000,000 common shares in the Company at a price of CDN$0.10 per share.



The Options were granted to Mr O'Quigley on 1 May 2012 under Falcon's approved stock option plan and were due to expire on 30 April 2017.



Mr O'Quigley will concurrently sell 4,500,000 shares through a placing with an unrelated private investor at GBP 0.145 (equivalent to CDN$0.237) per share. The closing price on the AIM market in London on 20 February 2017 was GBP 0.15.



Following the exercise of the 6,000,000 Options and subsequent sale of the 4,500,000 common shares, Mr O'Quigley will have the following shareholdings in the Company:



Name Number of Number of Options Shares



Philip O'Quigley 14,000,000 3,013,696



About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.



