Enea Completes a Directed Share Issue of SEK 162.4 Million

Enea AB (publ) ("Enea") has, based on the authorization given by the extraordinary general meeting of Enea on December 7, 2016, and in accordance with what Enea indicated in its press release on February 20, 2017, resolved to carry out a directed share issue of 1,624,000 shares to qualified investors at a subscription price of SEK 100 per share. The subscription price has been determined through a so-called accelerated book-building procedure.

The directed issue has been subscribed by selected Swedish and European qualified investors, including Swedbank Robur Ny Teknik with a substantial subscription. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights is to, in a timely and cost efficient manner, increase Enea's financial flexibility for further value-creating investments and acquisitions. Through the share issue, Enea will obtain approximately SEK 162.4 million before transaction costs.

After the share issue, the total number of shares and votes in Enea will amount to 17,864,231 shares. The share issue entails a dilution effect of approximately 9.1 percent based on the total number of shares in Enea after the share issue.

In conjunction with the share issue, Enea has mandated ABG Sundal Collier as Sole Lead Manager and Bookrunner.

In parallel with the share issue, Enea's President & CEO, Anders Lidbeck, has sold 41,682 shares in Enea to cover tax costs arising in connection with Enea's long-term incentive program.

