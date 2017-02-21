To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S



21 February 2017



Announcement no. 18/2017















Annual Report of BRFkredit a/s for the financial year 2016



The Board of Directors of BRFkredit a/s has approved the Annual Report of BRFkredit for the financial year 2016.



Please see attached files.







Yours sincerely



BRFkredit







Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen



CEO



Direct phone (+45) 45 26 28 71



E-mail ctm@brf.dk







Web: brf.dk











Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=615967