Parablu's Cloud Solution Helps Wipro Secure End-User Data

Parablu, a global leader in secure data management solutions, today announced that Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has deployed Parablu's suite of secure data management solutions.

The deployment includes Parablu's BluVault , a scalable end-user backup and recovery solution and BluDrive, a secure large file transfer solution to securely manage cloud-based backups and file transfers for Wipro's user endpoints.

The deployment of Parablu's BluVault and BluDrive solutions have enabled secure cloud storage for Wipro.

"Parablu fills a critical need for secure data backup and availability in today's cloud landscape. We needed a cost-effective and secure data management solution that could scale up without compromising performance and usability. Parablu was able to give us such a solution," said Raja Ukil, Chief Information Officer, Wipro Limited.

"While cloud usage is at an all-time high, concerns around security and privacy of enterprise assets remain one of the biggest inhibitors to cloud adoption," said Anand Prahlad, CEO and President, Parablu. "Our robust data management solutions - BluVault and BluDrive, aim to make the cloud a more secure destination for enterprise assets and help drive up cloud adoption."

Parablu is an award-winning leader in secure data management solutions, combining security with scale, performance and usability. Parablu's cloud access security broker, combined with its world-class data management solutions offer enterprises a simple and cost-effective way to utilize the public cloud without compromising security and privacy of their enterprise assets. Parablu's solutions run on several thousand systems worldwide and are trusted by some of the world's largest corporations.

