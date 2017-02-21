REXEL: CATHERINE GUILLOUARD TO STEP DOWN AS DEPUTY CEO OF REXEL GROUP

CATHERINE GUILLOUARD TO STEP DOWN AS DEPUTY CEO OF REXEL GROUP

The Board of Directors of Rexel, at its meeting on February 20, 2017, decided to put an end to Catherine Guillouard's functions as Deputy Chief Executive Officer , effective on February 20, 2017.

The decision follows a divergence of views over the implementation of Rexel's new strategic direction that was presented at the Capital Markets Day on February 13, 2017.

Catherine Guillouard will not be replaced as Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

The new Group Chief Financial officer will be appointed in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, Grégoire Bertrand, who is currently CFO Europe, will act as Group Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis.

Ian Meakins, non-executive Chairman of the Board of Rexel, declared: "On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Catherine Guillouard for her strong contribution to the development of Rexel since 2013, notably the strengthening of the Group's financial structure. We wish her well in her future endeavors."

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, a leader in the professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its customers to be at their best in running their business, by providing a broad range of sustainable and innovative products, services and solutions in the field of technical supply, automation and energy management. Rexel operates through a network of some 2,000 branches in 32 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group's sales were €13.2 billion in 2016.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, STOXX® (STOXX® Global ESG Impact, STOXX® Low Carbon indices Global, Europe et EURO), Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe and Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, in recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR). For more information, visit Rexel's web site at www.rexel.com (http://www.rexel.com/)

