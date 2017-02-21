

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP Billiton Ltd (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) said that the Board has approved a bond repurchase plan of up to US$2.5 billion. The plan will target 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023 US dollar denominated notes and be funded by BHP Billiton's strong US$14 billion cash position. Early repayment of these bonds will extend the Group's average debt maturity profile and enhance BHP Billiton's capital structure.



BHP Billiton Finance (USA) Limited announces offers to purchase up to US$1.95 billion aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued interest, of the 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023 notes, and the redemption of its US$500 million 2.050% senior notes due 2018.



BHP Billiton Finance (USA) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BHP Billiton Limited, said that it is offering to purchase for cash , upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated 21 February 2017, any and all of its outstanding US$1.75 billion 6.500% senior notes due 2019 and its US$1.25 billion 3.250% senior notes due 2021, its US$1 billion 2.875% senior notes due 2022 and its US$1.50 billion 3.850% senior notes due 2023, from holders of any of the Securities.



The company said it will only accept for purchase Maximum Tender Offer Notes up to an aggregate purchase price , excluding accrued interest, that will not exceed an amount equal to US$1.95 billion less the aggregate purchase price (excluding accrued interest) of the Any and All Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Any and All Offer.



