

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mining company Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported fiscal 2016 pre-tax profit of $2.62 billion, compared to pre-tax loss of $5.45 billion in the prior year.



Profit attributable to shareholders for the year was $1.59 billion or $1.24 per share, compared to loss of $5.62 billion or $0.32 per share in the previous year.



Underlying earnings were $2.21 billion, compared to underlying earnings of $827 million last year. Underlying earnings per share were $1.72, compared to $0.64 a year ago.



Group underlying earnings before interest and tax or EBIT was $3.77 billion, a 69 percent increase from last year. Underlying EBITDA rose 25 percent from last year to $6.08 billion despite a 3 percent decrease in average prices.



Group revenue for the year rose 1 percent to $23.14 billion from $23.00 billion last year.



Anglo American said it currently expects that dividend payments will be reinstated for the end of 2017, payable in 2018. Given the need to conserve cash and reduce debt, dividend payments remained suspended for 2016.



As announced earlier, Rene Medori, Anglo American's finance director, will retire at the end of 2017. Medori will step down as a director with effect from the close of the Annual General Meeting on 24 April 2017, following the completion of the 2016 financial reporting process.



