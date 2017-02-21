Three SES orbital positions selected to reach millions of viewers in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa

SES S.A. (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced today that TRT World is expanding its global distribution with global media solutions provider Globecast on the SES fleet.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170220005752/en/

SES Partners with Globecast to Expand TRT World Reach (Photo: Business Wire)

The international Turkish news platform, TRT World, started broadcasting in January from ASTRA 19.2 degrees East, ASTRA 28.2 degrees East, and SES-5 at 5 degrees East. These orbital positions were selected to reach viewers in continental Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa. As part of a global program and a multi-year agreement with TRT World, Globecast is extending satellite distribution of the channel around the world. Globecast is providing the technical broadcast solutions needed to achieve this expanded global delivery including worldwide connectivity and uplink distribution services using its unique reach and access to 10 satellites.

TRT World is owned by Turkish national public broadcaster TRT and is Turkey's first English language international news platform, providing news coverage in English 24/7, from Istanbul.

Giorgio Giacomini, Managing Director MENA at Globecast, said, "We are delighted to enable TRT World to expand around the globe using SES's sophisticated and extensive satellite fleet. Together with SES, we are giving TRT World the opportunity to broaden its footprint and deliver important news coverage in a greater capacity than ever before."

"We are very glad to continue our cooperation with Globecast to support international broadcasters' worldwide ambitions. The choice of TRT World to join three prime SES orbital positions demonstrates once again the value of SES's assets in a global distribution scheme," said Ferdinand Kayser, Chief Commercial Officer at SES.

Follow us on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SES_Satellites

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SES.Satellites

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/SESVideoChannel

Blog: https://www.ses.com/news/blogs

SES White papers are available under: https://www.ses.com/news/whitepapers

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in four key market verticals (Video, Enterprise, Mobility and Government). It provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions, and businesses worldwide. SES's portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, and O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider. Another SES subsidiary, MX1, is a leading media service provider and offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services.Further information available at: www.ses.com

About TRT World

Being as the first international news platform of Turkey, TRT World aims to bring a new point of

view to world journalism with its English broadcast streaming, rich news and documentary content and to be "global audience's channel" with objective and courageous reporting principles. With its new point of view, it will be an international news platform that is putting human at the center of the news as a messenger of the positive change in the world and showing different sides of the same news. By incorporating screen faces that have experiences in internationally prestigious channels and especially by catching the developing technology, TRT World is among the live TV channels that broadcast through social media and internet

Website: www.trtworld.com

About Globecast

Part of the Orange Group, Globecast provides agile and seamless content acquisition, management and distribution services globally. The company constantly innovates in an evolving IP-centric environment to provide reliable and secure customer solutions. Globecast has created the number one global hybrid fiber and satellite network for video contribution and distribution. This network enables multiplatform delivery including TV Everywhere OTT, satellite, cable, video on demand, CDN delivery as well as cloud-enabled media services. The company remains the trusted partner for coverage and international delivery of news, sports, and special events around the globe. Customers enjoy a seamless global experience on the ground from 12 interconnected Globecast owned facilities, including Los Angeles, London, Singapore, Paris, Rome, and Johannesburg. www.globecast.com | LinkedIn | Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170220005752/en/

Contacts:

SES

Markus Payer

Corporate Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

Markus.Payer@ses.com