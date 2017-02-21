Investment management firm builds an audience and brand loyalty with quick-to-market commentary

Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU), a leader in enterprise video, today announced that investment management firm Brooks Macdonald is increasing investor engagement and building brand loyalty using the Qumu Cloud video solution. Every Monday the firm delivers expert market insights to customers in the form of its Weekly Market Commentary video. Thanks to streamlined video workflow and management tools, the Brooks Macdonald marketing team can record, edit, and add graphics and supplemental video to create a highly professional market commentary, all in a matter of minutes.

"In times of elevated market uncertainties, investors take comfort in hearing from a trusted source," said Ghislaine Perry, Group Head of Marketing. "These regular videos put our experts in front of customers in a very human way that they've come to expect. The commentaries not only provide concise, interesting insights, they also enable viewers to familiarise themselves with us by consistently seeing our intelligence in action."

Brooks Macdonald also gets to know their customers better. The Qumu video solution provides information about viewership and engagement, allowing Brooks Macdonald to continually learn what interests their subscribers and how they want to interact with the firm.

"We're proud to count Brooks Macdonald among our ever-growing roster of financial services clients," said Vern Hanzlik, Qumu president and CEO. "In time-sensitive markets like financial services, Qumu helps firms be immediately, authentically in contact with customers. And timely interaction drives more business."

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU)'s enterprise-wide video platform helps businesses create, manage, secure, deliver and measure the success of their videos. Qumu's innovative solutions release the power in video to engage and empower employees, partners and clients. The world's largest companies realize the greatest possible value from video they create and publish using Qumu. Whatever the audience size, viewer device or network configuration, Qumu solutions are how business does video. www.qumu.com

About Brooks Macdonald

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its various subsidiaries, provides leading investment management services in the UK and internationally. The Group, which was founded in 1991 and began trading on AIM in 2005, had discretionary funds under management (FUM) of £9.33bn as at 31 December 2016.

Through its core divisions, Brooks Macdonald offers a range of investment management services to private high net worth individuals, pension funds, institutions, charities and trusts. The Group also provides financial planning as well as offshore fund management and administration services and acts as fund manager to regulated OEICs, providing specialist funds in the property and structured return sectors and managing property assets on behalf of these funds and other clients.

The Group has twelve offices across the UK and the Channel Islands including London, Edinburgh, Guernsey, Hale, Hampshire, Jersey, Leamington Spa, Manchester, Taunton, Tunbridge Wells and York.

www.BrooksMacdonald.com

