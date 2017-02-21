Company brings innovative technology to the cloud, enabling carrier-grade security to be deployed across all messaging platforms

AdaptiveMobile, the world leader in mobile network security, today launched their Open Platform Initiative, providing broader accessibility to their world-class security platform for cloud communication companies and over-the-top (OTT) messaging applications; transforming the way the communications industry secures all customers. AdaptiveMobile's award-winning Network Protection Platform (NPP) is a converged carrier security platform and is proven on a global scale in the most demanding of networks. The Open Platform Initiative incorporates RESTful APIs to enable cloud communication companies and messaging platforms with an advanced level of real-time security previously unavailable outside of a telco environment and software development kits (SDKs) to enable customers to extract additional security information and insights for integration into their own analytics platforms.

The APIs will provide the ability to deploy the NPP in public and private clouds, outside of telco environments, without the need to understand complicated telecoms protocols. This will enable mobile messaging platforms such as Snapchat, WhatsApp and Apple iMessage to provide an unrivalled and previously inaccessible level of security for their customers, protecting against bad actors such as criminal organisations and nation-states. For the first time, the same carrier-grade security currently protecting more than 1.5 billion mobile subscribers is available at the end of a RESTful API.

Mobile operators are also recognising the benefits of this open API approach and have adopted it for protecting their next-generation messaging services, such as Rich Communication Services (RCS). Using the AdaptiveMobile APIs, a leading Tier-1 operator in North America has consolidated security for all mobile messaging services into a private cloud-style architecture, future-proofing their networks as messaging evolves from SMS to RCS.

The Company's SDKs will allow customers to extract enriched security information and insights out of the platform in order to incorporate additional threat intelligence with their own analysis, ultimately maximising intelligence capabilities and ensuring stronger protection for users.

AdaptiveMobile's CTO, Ciaran Bradley, commented, "AdaptiveMobile has a history of solving hard carrier security problems, and by opening our platform we are ensuring that global communication channels have the same level of security we have been providing for mobile subscribers around the world for the past 10 years." He continued, "As the industry moves toward NFV and telco clouds, the Internet of Things becomes more prevalent and messaging platforms become more varied, an Open Platform will be increasingly important."

AdaptiveMobile's NPP is proven on a global scale in the most demanding of carrier environments from high performance networks in North America and high scale networks in India to the unique challenges of African networks. With reference deployments for clean pipe, WiFi, personal and parental controls, messaging security, traffic retention, and signalling on both SS7 and Diameter/LTE networks, the evolution to Open Platform is a significant step in enabling the world's critical communications infrastructures to be adequately secured.

About AdaptiveMobile

AdaptiveMobile is the world leader in mobile network security protecting over 1.5 billion subscribers worldwide and the only mobile security company offering products designed to protect all services on both fixed and mobile networks through in-network and cloud solutions. With deep expertise and a unique focus on network-to-handset security, AdaptiveMobile's award winning security solutions provide its customers with advanced threat detection and actionable intelligence, combined with the most comprehensive security products on the market today.

AdaptiveMobile was founded in 2004 and boasts some of the world's largest mobile operators as customers and the leading security and telecom equipment vendors as partners. The Company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in North America, Europe, South Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

