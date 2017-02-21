First Insight, the world's leading provider of solutions that empower brands to incorporate the voice of the customer into the design and merchandising of new products, today announced a partnership agreement with Etam, a leading international lingerie retailer.

Founded in 1916, Etam is a well-known French brand committed to providing fashion-forward lingerie and ready-to-wear products that inspire women and make them feel beautiful and radiant whatever the occasion. In partnering with First Insight, Etam aims to continue delivering on its mission to always listen to needs and desires of its clients, allowing the retailer to better understand its customer base and manufacture products that they will love.

"First Insight should help us to make more accurate buying decisions by identifying poor performing lingerie and ready-to-wear products that we should avoid," said Marie Schott, Brand CEO of Etam. "We aim to incorporate the voice of the customer into our decision-making process and we expect to make more accurate decisions on which products consumers will flock to, which to avoid, and lower the risk on those items that did not perform well."

"We share similar values with Etam, as we believe that listening to customers is a key factor in delivering fashion-forward products that consumers want to purchase," said Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight. "From product selection to marketing efforts and pricing strategies, our solutions enable retailers and brands to truly understand their customers, and we're pleased to continue our partnership with Etam as we work to deliver on our shared mission."

First Insight has also recently announced partnerships and extensions with Camuto Group, Helzberg Diamonds, David's Bridal and Dick's Sporting Goods, Caleres and At Home.

To learn more about First Insight, please visit www.firstinsight.com

About First Insight, Inc.

First Insight is the world's leading provider of solutions that empower brands to significantly increase their new product success rate while minimizing the risk of new product failures. Through the use of online consumer engagement, the First Insight solution gathers real-time consumer data and applies predictive analytic models to create actionable insights, which drive measurable value. Retailers, manufacturers and brands use the First Insight solution to design, select, price and market the most profitable new products for improved sales, margins and inventory turnover. Customers include some of world's leading vertically integrated brands, sporting goods companies, department stores, mass merchant retailers and wholesalers. For further information, please visit www.firstinsight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221005440/en/

Contacts:

First Insight:

First Insight, Inc.

Gretchen Jezerc

VP, Marketing Product Management

gretchen.jezerc@firstinsight.com

or

Media:

Michael McMullan, 212-994-4660

Berns Communication Group, LLC

mmcmullan@bcg-pr.com