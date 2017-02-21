iconectiv:

What:

John Haraburda, Principal Solutions Engineer Director at iconectiv, an authoritative partner of the global communications industry connecting more than two billion people every day, is speaking on a panel discussion focused around challenges facing the traditional SMS market and the role of the cloud at the 10th annual Europe 2017 GCCM event in London. The event is organized by the Carrier Community, a global telecom club and industry-networking platform for wholesale telecom service providers.

Who:

John Haraburda, Principal Solutions Engineer Director at iconectiv, is responsible for managing critical business operations and spearheading business development to help customers solve real world problems. Haraburda supports the iconectiv Fraud Solution, which addresses critical needs in the areas of SIM box detection; grey route detection and prevention; SS7 security solutions; spam filtering and global numbering and routing solutions. Haraburda also supports iconectiv's enterprise solutions, which is focused on consumer engagement solutions. As the authoritative partner of the communications industry for more than 30 years, iconectiv's market-leading solutions enable the interconnection of networks, devices, and applications for more than two billion people every day. A US-based company, Telcordia Technologies, Inc., doing business as iconectiv, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson.

Haraburda has extensive experience in bringing revenue assurance and fraud solutions to the global market. Prior to iconectiv, Haraburda served as the Product Line Management and Solutions Engineer at Transaction Network Services (TNS).

When:

11:00-12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Where:

InterContinental Park Lane Hotel

Park Ln, Mayfair, London W1J 7QY, UK

About Carrier Community

Carrier Community is an exclusive global telecom club and industry-networking platform for wholesale telecom service providers. Community founders believe that the voluntary exchange of contacts and information via annual networking events are core to the creation of new business opportunities in order to help the world become more connected. Carrier Community offers the industry a meeting place where members can share ideas, contacts and business information for the mutual benefit of all members. It hosts annual members networking events throughout the year globally such as Global Carrier Community Meetings (GCCM) in London, Singapore, Cape Town, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai and Berlin. https://www.carriercommunity.com/

About iconectiv

At iconectiv, we envision a world without boundaries, where the ability to access and exchange information is simple, secure and seamless. As the authoritative partner of the communications industry for more than 30 years, our market-leading solutions enable the interconnection of networks, devices, and applications for more than two billion people every day. http://www.iconectiv.com/

