Abel Noser Solutions Launches A Powerful New Compliance Product

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Abel Noser Solutions announced today that it has launched a new trade surveillance product for compliance officers of broker-dealers, investment advisors and exchanges. The product comes on the heels of a successful limited pre-release to select clients. Compliance+ is a proprietary software solution that enables companies to identify and assess daily potential trade irregularities such as spoofing and layering, potential insider trading, and high cost trades. The platform provides an easy-to-navigate and graphically attractive front-end to quickly review compliance alerts.

According to company executives, the tool's functions include drill-down features available in graphical form to view orders and individual fills, and the ability to share reviews and automatically store all notations. With dozens of different measures and a variety of reports, Compliance+ is meant to be useful to both buy-side and sell-side clients. The company's experienced support team is available to work one-on-one with users, offering bespoke solutions, data clarification and basic trouble-shooting.

Abel Noser Solutions, an independent provider of transaction analysis products and services, continues to pioneer new methods and tools to help over 500 clients measure their trading results using the firm's secure universe of trade data, which is the largest of its kind. The veteran firm is now applying their experience with large market data sets to its trade surveillance business line.

"Our regulatory and surveillance reporting abilities are unique," said Ted Morgan, the CEO of parent company Abel Noser Holdings. "This new tool offers greater synergistic analysis of the trade lifecycle, from placement through to order completion. Plus, the reporting can be customized to match your specific workflow."

"In this hyper-sensitive regulatory climate," said Peter Weiler, President of Abel Noser Solutions, "Compliance+ offers peace of mind each day by protecting clients and their firms from unwelcome reputational and operational risk by carefully monitoring and memorializing all trading activity in a systematic fashion."

