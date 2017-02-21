Airbiquity to Showcase Innovative Software & Data Management Solution for Connected Vehicles at Mobile World Congress 2017

SEATTLE, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Airbiquity, a global leader in connected vehicle services, will showcase its over-the-air (OTA) Software & Data Management solution at Mobile World Congress 2017, the world's largest mobile-centric conference held in Barcelona, Spain from February 27 - March 2. During the five-day event, Airbiquity will demonstrate an industry-leading connected vehicle service delivery capability which allows automotive manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers to remotely orchestrate and automate multi-electronic control unit (ECU) vehicle software updates and data collection-at scale-from the cloud.

OTA is projected to provide tremendous financial benefits to the automotive industry in the coming years, with global cost savings for mitigating software recall and cybersecurity expected to increase from $2.7 billion in 2015 to over $35 billion in 2022, according to IHS. Use of this technology will also result in faster recall compliance and cybersecurity response times, eliminate the need for consumers to bring vehicles to dealers for software updates, and enable post-purchase performance and feature enhancements contributing to customer satisfaction.

Airbiquity's multi-ECU Software & Data Management solution is well-positioned to help deliver these benefits with automotive grade features like highly-refined vehicle and device targeting, discrete policy and privacy controls, customizable consumer notifications, campaign approval and results reporting, and a variety of hosting options. Airbiquity will demonstrate the integration of telematics and connectivity processors from STMicroelectronics (ST), a global semiconductor leader. The two companies joined forces to integrate Airbiquity's OTA service delivery capability with ST's new Telemaco3 telematics processor Evaluation Board (EVB) acting as a safe and secure automotive OTA Gateway.

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform, Choreo', and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software and data management. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers are deploying highly scalable, reliable, and manageable connected vehicle services meeting the safety, entertainment, and convenience needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @airbiquity. Airbiquity is a trademark of Airbiquity Inc.

