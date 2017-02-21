Switzerland's Valiant Bank Partners With Backbase to Launch Its New Customer Engagement Platform

AMSTERDAM, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Valiant Bank employs over 900 employees and has a client base of around 380,000 customers and operates across 85 branches in Switzerland

Valiant launches the next-generation customer experience platform developed for the modern bank user

Backbase, selected for its leading reputation and expertise in providing omni-channel banking solutions

Valiant Bank has selected Backbase, the omni-channel digital banking market leader, to deliver its new customer engagement platform. Valiant Bank is an independent bank for retail clients and SMEs in Switzerland serving around 380,000 customers across 85 branches and digital channels.

After a competitive tendering process, Backbase was selected to help Valiant implement the next-generation customer experience platform catering to the modern bank user. Valiant Bank had the need to increase manageability across its different channels. Implementing the omni-channel banking platform from Backbase provided access to a unified platform that proved to increase agility, flexibility, better management and control across all channels.

With this new customer engagement platform, Valiant Bank has set itself the goal of expanding customer interaction via its online channels and enhance the banking experience for all customer segments as well as other stakeholders. The first step in the digital transformation journey was the public customer website, which was launched in mid-January 2017.

Valiant Bank is increasingly well-known in Switzerland for its digital transformation by taking the banking experience to the next level. It was the first bank in Switzerland to open a new type of branch that combines personal advice and digital services. It was also the first to offer full online account opening and credit card applications.

The banking sector in Switzerland continues to innovate and bring forward the next generations of user-experience in banking. Valiant Bank has selected a partner such as Backbase to ensure delivering the required high standards of innovation.

Jouk Pleiter, CEO and Co-Founder of Backbase said: "Valiant Bank has truly positioned itself as game-changer in the banking sector in Switzerland by embracing digital transformation and innovation. They are setting a high standard for the banking industry by pioneering in innovative user-experience. I am sure they will continue to influence the Swiss banking landscape."

Matthias Häfner, Head of Digital Banking at Valiant comments, "As customers now expect better services and a greater user experience, leaders in digital banking innovation, such as Backbase, are coming to the forefront in helping banks like us to increase their agility and build a solid foundation for the future of banking." He further adds, "Backbase was selected as a strategic partner due to its expertise in providing a single omni-channel platform, which will enable us to streamline customer journeys across devices and channels."

About Backbase

Backbase is a fast growing fintech software provider that empowers financial institutions to accelerate their digital transformation and effectively compete in a digital-first world.

We are the creators of the Backbase Omni-Channel Banking Platform, a state-of-the-art digital banking software solution that unifies data and functionality from traditional core systems and new fintech players into a seamless digital customer experience. We give financials the speed and flexibility to create and manage seamless customer experiences across any device, and deliver measurable business results. We believe that superior digital experiences are essential to stay relevant, and our software enables financials to rapidly grow their digital business.

More than 80 large financials around the world have standardized on the Backbase platform to streamline their digital self-service and online sales operations across all digital touchpoints. Our customer base includes ABN AMRO, Barclays, CheBanca!, Credit Suisse, Fidelity, Hapoalim, HDFC, Hiscox, ING, KeyBank, Legal & General, Al Rajhi Bank, NBAD, OTP, PZU, PostFinance, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and Westpac.

Industry analysts Gartner, Forrester and Ovum recognize Backbase as an industry leader in terms of omni-channel banking platform capabilities, and award the company high marks for its deep focus on customer experience management and unparalleled speed of implementation. Forrester named us a leader in the Forrester Wave for Omni-Channel Banking and Ovum nominates Backbase as the market leading provider of next-generation digital channel banking platforms.

Backbase was founded in 2003, is privately funded, with headquarters in Amsterdam (HQ Global) and Atlanta (HQ Americas) and regional operations in London, Cardiff, Mumbai and Singapore.

About Valiant Bank

Valiant is an independent bank for retail clients and SMEs that operates exclusively within

Switzerland. It offers private clients and SMEs a comprehensive, easy-to-understand range of products and services to meet all their financial needs. With its 85 branches, Valiant has strong local roots in 11 cantons - Aargau, Basel-Landschaft, Basel-Stadt, Bern, Fribourg, Jura, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Solothurn, Vaud and Zug - while its innovative digital services give the bank a presence across the whole of Switzerland. Valiant has total assets of CHF 26.1 billion and employs more than 900 staff.

