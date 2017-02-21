Monaco Welcomes a New Vistra Office and the Launch of Vistra Private Office

HONG KONG, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Vistra, one of the world's leading corporate providers of international incorporations, trust, fiduciary, and fund administration services, has announced the acquisition of Podium SAM, a privately owned wealth structuring advisory provider in Monaco. Following the acquisition, Podium SAM will be rebranded as Vistra Private Office SAM. In addition, Vistra Monaco Corporate Services SAM has been incorporated to act as a local company administrator and has been granted the necessary licence in Monaco to set-up and manage trusts, companies and private fund structures for HNW families.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150611/748772 )

This acquisition sees the expansion of Vistra's presence into Monaco, further growing its international footprint. Welcoming Vistra to Monaco, Maurizio Cohen, Founder of Podium said:

"Monaco is set to grow as an important wealth structuring centre in Europe. Vistra's arrival will bring valued skills and experience with a global outlook to the Principality."

In conjunction with this acquisition, Vistra announced the launch of the Vistra Private Office (VPO), an innovative service for international families whose business and wealth is inextricably linked and who live and operate across a number of countries. Clients will have support across a complete range of services that they would expect from their own family office. They will have access to a team of experienced Vistra professionals, based in all major jurisdictions, with the seamless capability to offer solutions to clients for both their private and business requirements.

Commenting on the newest Vistra office and launch of the Vistra Private Office, Martin Crawford, CEO of Vistra said:

"A result of an initiative of our longtime friend, Michael Woolf, doyen of the trust and corporate services sector in the Principality, we are delighted to be joining forces with Maurizio and his team and to expand our footprint into Monaco as a key location for our private client practice. The jurisdiction's diverse growth ambition is a key strategic addition to our HNWI service offering, and we feel we are well placed to assist investors from all over the world learn more about the benefits of Monaco as a base for their activities."

Julius Bozzino, Director, Vistra Private Office added:

"We have listened to our clients and have created the Vistra Private Office, aimed at entrepreneurs and families alike whose wealth and business interests are interlinked and whose horizons extend across many jurisdictions. They have multiple requirements when implementing their commercial strategies and wealth preservation objectives and we are excited about being able to give them a dedicated, global service that helps them achieve these aims."

About Vistra

Ranked in the top four corporate service providers globally, Vistra is a versatile group of professionals, providing a uniquely broad range of services and solutions. Our capabilities span across company formations to trust, fiduciary, and fund administration services. Vistra employs over 2,600 employees in 67 offices across 41 jurisdictions.

For more information, please visit http://www.vistra.com