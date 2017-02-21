sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Philips Lighting: Philips Lighting publishes 2016 Annual Report

Press Information

February 21, 2017

Philips Lighting publishes 2016 Annual Report

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting, today published its 2016 Annual Report. The report is available to shareholders and other interested parties via this Internet link:

http://www.lighting.philips.com/static/2016/philips-lighting-annual-report-2016.pdf (http://www.lighting.philips.com/static/2016/philips-lighting-annual-report-2016.pdf)

For further information, please contact:

Philips Lighting Investor Relations
Jeroen Leenaers
Tel: +31 6 2542 5909
E-mail: jeroen.leenaers@philips.com (mailto:jeroen.leenaers@philips.com)

Philips Lighting Corporate Communications
Karl Hanuska
Tel: +31 6 1092 6550
E-mail: karl.hanuska@philips.com (mailto:karl.hanuska@philips.com)

About Philips Lighting

Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting products, systems and services, delivers innovations that unlock business value, providing rich user experiences that help improve lives. Serving professional and consumer markets, we lead the industry in leveraging the Internet of Things to transform homes, buildings and urban spaces. With 2016 sales of EUR 7.1 billion, we have approximately 34,000 employees in over 70 countries. News from Philips Lighting is located at http://www.newsroom.lighting.philips.com (http://www.newsroom.lighting.philips.com)



