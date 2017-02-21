On request of Oncopeptides AB (publ), company registration number 556596-6438, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from February 22, 2017. The decision is conditional upon that the Offering is completed[1] and that Oncopeptides AB can meet the requirements regarding liquidity.







The company's share capital consists of 22,041,900[2] shares before the IPO and related transactions.







Short Name: ONCO ---------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 38,828,115[3] ---------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0009414576 ---------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 133615 ---------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: EUR 750,000 ---------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ---------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap ---------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: Other Equities/227 ---------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------







ICB Classification:







Industry code: 4000 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 4500 Health Care -----------------------------------







When issued trading



Trading will be on a when issued basis from February 22, 2017, up and including February 23, 2017, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the Offering has been satisfied and will cease if the Offering is not completed. For further information see page 27 and 93 in the prospectus (Sw. version).







[1] See prospectus page 26-27 (Sw. version).



[2] See prospectus page 75 (Sw. version).



[3] See prospectus page 75 (Sw. version).