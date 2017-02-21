



HONG KONG, Feb 21, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong's unique blend of Chinese and Western cultures has fostered innovative design talent who apply their creativity to many areas, including jewellery. This was evident when the results of the 18th Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition were announced yesterday (20 February). The winning entries showcased Hong Kong designers' craftsmanship and creativity. Once again, the annual competition helped to reveal new talents for the industry as well as pioneering new jewellery trends.The annual competition was jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Hong Kong Jewellers' & Goldsmiths' Association, Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers Association, Hong Kong Jewelry Manufacturers' Association and Diamond Federation of Hong Kong, China. The event aims to enhance the design quality of the local jewellery industry and promote Hong Kong jewellery products among international buyers.Under the theme of "Follow Your Heart", this year's competition encouraged designers to create exquisite jewellery which comes from the passion and fire within. The competition is divided into Open Group and Student Group. A total of 260 competition entries were received. The judging panel, formed by eight judges from various sectors, evaluated the entries based on creativity and innovation, aesthetics, craftsmanship and wearability and relevance to the theme. Open Group entries were also judged on marketability. The awards were presented at yesterday's press conference of the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show.Open Group: Varied styleThree Best of Show awards were presented in the Open Group. Yueh Hong-ning's winning piece, "Auspicious Bird", also won the Craftsmanship and Technology Award. "Feng Huang" is the symbol of auspiciousness. Using 18 carat white, yellow and rose gold, radiant diamonds and green garnets, the designer is able to recreate Feng Huang's wings, merging Feng Huang's peacefulness and elegance into the earring designs. With great craftsmanship, the earrings demonstrate the exceptional charm of the Orient. The sponsoring company Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd received the Craftsmanship and Technology Award, recognising the excellence in jewellery craftsmanship of the production team.Beautiful music allows people to open up their hearts and minds. Another Best of Show winner was Tse Ka-wing. His piece, "To Rejoice with Your Heart", was an 18 carat gold diamond bracelet that encircles music notes. The design depicts tiny angels playing songs of happiness on a boat, inspiring us to experience the harmony and enjoy life's journey.Designer Ho Kwok-tung, another Best of Show winner, was inspired by his love of the designs of his Chinese Door Guardians. His piece, "Door Guardian", is a hollow open cuff bracelet made with 925 silver. The ferocious beasts depicted on both ends of the bracelet accompanied by the door knocker made with white inset stone appear mighty and strong, a perfect combination of traditional cultural elements with modern design.Student Group: Beautiful lifeTo encourage more young people and aspiring jewellery designers to join the industry, the competition's Student Group category welcomes students of institutions registered in Hong Kong. Kwong Wai-shan, from the School for Higher and Professional Education, was the group's champion. Her piece, the "Heart Sapling" ring, features a sapling under a bell jar. The sapling represents the innocent heart of a child. Ms Kwong believes that, facing many challenges while we are growing up, we must keep a pure heart and turn all experiences into positive energy that enriches our lives. She decided to use cubic zirconia in her design so as to add more sparkling vibrancy to the silver ring.The 1st Runner-up award went to Jenny Choi, from the School of Continuing Education, Hong Kong Baptist University (Higher Diploma). Ms Choi's entry, "Tempting Heart", is based on a bicycle. The two circles of the necklace represent the wheels of the bicycle, where the smaller one can move around the larger wheel and both can be moved up and down according to the wearer's preference. The movable parts are the highlight of the piece, expressing the freedom of cyclists wherever they roam.Kwan Cheuk-ying of the Hong Kong Design Institute won 2nd Runner-up award with her "Mountain Spring" design. The stylish and elegant necklace is inspired by irregular waves of movement. The moonstones and spinels at the "spout" are blue in colour, representing a stream of spring water that shows nature's beauty. Ms Kwan believes that no matter how narrow the spout is, spring water keeps passing through it; no matter how long the path is, spring water remains fresh and clean. She says we should follow our heart and our dreams however long the journey.Local creativityThe three winners of the Open Group will be sponsored by the Hong Kong Japan Business Co-operation Committee to attend a five-day study course in Japan. The winning entries will also be exhibited at the 34th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show next week to show off local designs to global jewellers and buyers.Organised by the HKTDC, the 34th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show will be held on 2-6 March at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), while the 4th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show will run from 28 February to 4 March at AsiaWorld-Expo. The two fairs will gather a record of about 4,480 exhibitors from 53 countries and regions. 