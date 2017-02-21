

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France inflation accelerated less than initially estimated in January, final data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices advanced 1.3 percent year-on-year in January, faster than December's 0.6 percent increase but slower than the flash estimate of 1.4 percent.



Nonetheless, inflation has reached its highest level since November 2012.



Energy prices surged 10.3 percent annually, while manufactured products prices fell 0.3 percent. Food and services costs advanced 1.3 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.



Month-on-month, consumer prices slid 0.2 percent as initially estimated on January 31. The fall was due to the seasonal decline in manufactured product prices, essentially those of clothing and footwear.



At the same time, inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, doubled to 1.6 percent, in line with estimate, from 0.8 percent in December.



The HICP dropped 0.3 percent on month instead of the flash estimate of 0.2 percent.



Core inflation accelerated to 0.7 percent in February from 0.4 percent in the previous month.



