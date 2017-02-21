

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday in the absence of cues from U.S. stock markets, which were closed overnight for a federal holiday. While a weaker yen, higher oil prices and some progress on Greek bailout deal lent support, gains were capped by lingering concerns about the looming French election and uncertainties over U.S. fiscal and monetary policies.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 13.36 points or 0.41 percent to 3,253.33, the highest level in nearly three months, in the wake of reports that the first wave of pension funds are ready to be released into China's capital markets. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 208 points or 0.86 percent at 23,937 in late trade.



Japanese shares extended gains from the previous session as comments from a Federal Reserve official that a rate increase next month is not 'off the table at this point' bolstered the dollar. Also, preliminary data from IHS Markit showed Japan's manufacturing activity expanded at the quickest pace in nearly three years in February, with output, new orders, employment all increasing at faster rates in the month.



The Nikkei average climbed 130.36 points or 0.68 percent to 19,381.44 while the broader Topix index closed 0.56 percent higher at 1,555.60. Nippon Paper Industries soared 6.8 percent on a Nikkei report that the company plans to raise the prices of printing paper for the first time since February 2015.



Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 0.4 percent and Resona Holdings advanced 1.5 percent on the buzz that they are in talks to merge some of their units. Taisei Lamick Co lost 6.4 percent on equity dilution worries. Toshiba dropped 1.4 percent after reports that it is looking to raise at least 1 trillion yen from the sale of its memory chip business.



Australian shares closed lower as a slew of earnings results disappointed investors. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 4.10 points or 0.07 percent to 5,791 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished down 5.10 points or 0.09 percent at 5,835.40.



Oil & gas producer Oil Search fell 2.1 percent on reporting a 70 percent drop in annual core profit. Online jobs portal Seek dropped 1.4 percent and fertility clinic operator Virtus Health lost 2 percent after their half-year results disappointed investors. Shares of Fairfax Media were placed in a trading halt amid speculation that the company is exploring a spin-off of its lucrative real estate business Domain.



Banks ended mixed while miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto rose by 1-2 percent. Minutes from February's RBA monetary policy meeting showed that board members expect resource exports to make a significant contribution to output growth in the near term, offsetting the drag on growth from falling mining investment.



After the closing bell, BHP Billiton announced a bigger than expected dividend as a rebound in prices for iron ore and petroleum helped the resources giant swing back to profit in its fiscal first half.



Seoul stocks closed near their highest level in 20 months as shares of Samsung Electronics continued to rebound from a recent retreat following the arrest of Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong on suspicion of bribery. While Samsung shares rose 0.7 percent, the benchmark Kospi finished 18.54 points or 0.89 percent higher at 2,102.93, its highest level since July 3, 2015.



New Zealand's NZX-50 index rose 16.19 points or 0.23 percent to 7,115.69 in cautious trade ahead of the GlobalDairyTrade price auction, scheduled to be held later in the day.



Elsewhere, Indonesian shares were marginally higher and the Taiwan Weighted inched up 0.1 percent while benchmark indexes in India, Malaysia and Singapore were down between 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent.



